EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 532.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,352,283,000 after acquiring an additional 262,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $119.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.04.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

