ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.03

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 340454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $545.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,072,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 437,805 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $19,616,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter.
ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile
The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
