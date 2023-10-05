Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 7,880,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.5 %

EXEL stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $469.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,724,151.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.24.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

