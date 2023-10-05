Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6,399.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 213,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,921,000 after buying an additional 210,428 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Bensler LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Derbend Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.7 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.50 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.66 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.28. The company has a market capitalization of $446.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

Get Our Latest Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

