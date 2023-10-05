Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.8% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $111.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $446.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.66 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.