Ferguson’s (FERG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FERG

Ferguson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FERG opened at $161.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.09. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $170.26.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 90.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ferguson by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.