First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $102.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average of $110.13. The company has a market cap of $259.23 billion, a PE ratio of 83.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

