First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.53

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.53 and last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 10033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.37.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0261 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCLN. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,259,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 702.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 218,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 191,156 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,611,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after buying an additional 107,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $4,498,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

Featured Articles

