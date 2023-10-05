First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.53

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.53 and last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 10033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.37.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0261 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
