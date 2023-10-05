FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Acquires 131 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $426.54 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $445.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

