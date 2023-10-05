FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.77.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

PEP opened at $168.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $232.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.