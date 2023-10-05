Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

FI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.90.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.62.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $757,147.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,987,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,920 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,871,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,202,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

