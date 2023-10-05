FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.05

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 12422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 83.7% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 531.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 231,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 195,207 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000.

About FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

