Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.95

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.95 and last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 23255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLPG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Galapagos from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.03.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $163.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.88 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 27.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after buying an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 391,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after buying an additional 91,970 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 43,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 30,776 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 417,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 29.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

