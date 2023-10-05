Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.58

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.58 and last traded at $44.81, with a volume of 41142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.91.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.04%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,453.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,510.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 74,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

