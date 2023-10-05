Generac’s (GNRC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

GNRC has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.74.

Get Generac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Generac

Generac Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $101.71 on Tuesday. Generac has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $182.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.29 and a 200 day moving average of $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,377,000 after buying an additional 743,267 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,367,000 after buying an additional 197,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 92,616.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,467,000 after buying an additional 2,039,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,439,000 after buying an additional 49,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.