Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.95

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.95 and last traded at $54.07, with a volume of 5452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THRM. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on THRM

Gentherm Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 157.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $25,956.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,676.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gentherm news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $170,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $25,956.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,676.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,005 shares of company stock worth $352,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.