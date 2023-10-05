Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,709 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,177,000 after buying an additional 4,774,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,476,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,651,000 after buying an additional 515,951 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,518,000 after buying an additional 5,998,831 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,253,504 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,560,000 after buying an additional 532,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,383,000 after buying an additional 673,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com cut GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. HSBC began coverage on GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,533.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. GSK plc has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $39.74.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

