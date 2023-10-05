Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 494 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $147.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $260.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.38.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

