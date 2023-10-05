Graypoint LLC Invests $219,000 in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.52.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE JHG opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $516.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

