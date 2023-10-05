Graypoint LLC Invests $247,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in McKesson by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in McKesson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in McKesson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $442.03 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $446.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.91. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,593 shares of company stock valued at $15,462,659 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

