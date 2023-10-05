Graypoint LLC Raises Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $104.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.77 and a 1 year high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.50%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.