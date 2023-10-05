Graypoint LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,178,000 after buying an additional 1,826,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after buying an additional 2,738,973 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,576,000 after buying an additional 95,055 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $828,901,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.15.

D stock opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $70.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

