Graypoint LLC Trims Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MSCI by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,296,000 after acquiring an additional 890,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 19,390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,927,000 after purchasing an additional 860,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 467,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Raymond James raised their price objective on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.20.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $501.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

