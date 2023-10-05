GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Position Raised by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in GSK by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,831 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in GSK by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,116 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,232,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 174.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,132 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after acquiring an additional 958,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,533.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

