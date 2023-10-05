Harrington Investments INC Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PG opened at $145.97 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.61.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

