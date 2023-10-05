Hedeker Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $147.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $260.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.38. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

