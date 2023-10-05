Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4,288.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,447.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $28,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.60%.

About Hope Bancorp

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Further Reading

