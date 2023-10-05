IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,141,000 after buying an additional 21,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 38,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $131.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.12. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.