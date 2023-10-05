IFG Advisory LLC Buys 4,269 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPIB. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 266,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 119,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,857 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 141,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares during the period.

SPIB stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

