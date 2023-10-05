IFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $475,063,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 42,742.6% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,648,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,349 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,674,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,569,000 after purchasing an additional 551,195 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,149,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after purchasing an additional 469,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,877,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,238,000 after purchasing an additional 278,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.43. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $65.25.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

