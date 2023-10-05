IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.62. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 49.36%. The business had revenue of $80.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

