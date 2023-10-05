IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $215.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

