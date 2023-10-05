IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,317,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,959,000 after buying an additional 642,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,560,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,847,000 after purchasing an additional 829,227 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $49.57 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.28.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

