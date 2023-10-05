IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PKW stock opened at $87.89 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $74.96 and a 52-week high of $94.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.27. The company has a market capitalization of $951.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

