IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Chevron by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 242,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,123,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.89.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $163.03 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $304.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

