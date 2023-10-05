IFG Advisory LLC Has $7.92 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $426.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.