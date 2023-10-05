IFG Advisory LLC Has $867,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

