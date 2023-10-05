IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 2,879 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 380,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 491,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $317,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 63,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.74. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $43.51.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

