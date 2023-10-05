IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 678 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 49.0% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 21,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 116,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 48.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 25,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Bank of America stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $205.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

