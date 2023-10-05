IFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EZU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 98,447.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,741,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 128,611,157 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,452,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,311,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,172,000 after buying an additional 5,448,980 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,125,202.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,666,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after buying an additional 2,666,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after buying an additional 1,492,944 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

