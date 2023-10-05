Intel’s (INTC) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $17.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.24.

INTC opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.31 and a beta of 0.87. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after buying an additional 483,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

