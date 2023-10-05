Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 81.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.83. The company has a market cap of $232.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

