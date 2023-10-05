International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $292,000 Position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDO opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. This is an increase from Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.