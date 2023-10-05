International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $310,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $84.05 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.