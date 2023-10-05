Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Major Shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. Acquires 796,323 Shares of Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 796,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,438,473.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Invesco Realty, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 2,800,000 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000,000.00.
Invesco Stock Performance
NYSE IVZ opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.
Invesco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on IVZ. StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
