Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Major Shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. Acquires 796,323 Shares of Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 796,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,438,473.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Invesco Realty, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 2,800,000 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000,000.00.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVZ. StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

