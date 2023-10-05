Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.19

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.19 and last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 6048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.33.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 280.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13,792.3% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

