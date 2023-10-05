Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Short Interest Up 6.8% in September

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 11,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVH. BTIG Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $600.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 146.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

