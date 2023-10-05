Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Short Interest Up 6.8% in September

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 11,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVH. BTIG Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.69.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $600.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 146.48%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
