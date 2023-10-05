iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $96.19

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $96.19 and last traded at $96.55, with a volume of 148370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.78.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average of $108.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, TNF LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

