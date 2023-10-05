iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is RCS Financial Planning LLC’s 4th Largest Position

RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.1% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $426.54 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $445.02 and a 200-day moving average of $431.92. The firm has a market cap of $329.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

