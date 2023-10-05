iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,247 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 138,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IVV stock opened at $426.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $445.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.92. The stock has a market cap of $329.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.